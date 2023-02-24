UAE: Idex 2023 sets record with Dh23.34-billion deals signed in 5 days

The massive participation in this year's edition emphasises the importance of these exhibitions for the defence sector, a top official says

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 6:19 PM Last updated: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 7:10 PM

Defence exhibitions Idex and Navdex — the biggest event of their kind in the world — ended with a bang in the UAE Capital. Across five days, the Ministry of Defence and the Abu Dhabi Police, through Tawazun Council, inked 56 deals worth a record-breaking Dh23.34 billion with local and international companies.

During a Press conference, Tawazun Council’s official spokespersons Majed Ahmed Al Jaberi, Zayed Saeed Al Meraikhi and Ahmed Ali Al Harmoodi, sector chief, acquisition management, Tawazun Council, announced signing a total of 12 deals worth Dh2.25 billion on the final day of the exhibition.

There were seven local deals signed worth Dh1.6 billion and five international contracts valuing Dh653 million.

“We appreciate the trust and support bestowed on us by our wise leadership to manage the contractual, legal, and financial aspects of procurement and programmes for the Ministry of Defence, security agencies, and Abu Dhabi Police from roll-out to completion. We have achieved 12 per cent more than the previous edition,” Al Harmoodi said, talking about the value of deals inked.

“Yes, this is the biggest ever,” he told Khaleej Times.

Taking place biennially, this is the 16th edition of International Defence Exhibition (Idex) and only seventh Naval Defence Exhibition (Navdex) being held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The cumulative value of deals in the past 10 editions are: Dh20.95 billion (2021), Dh20.05 billion (2019), Dh19.1 billion (2017), Dh18.3 billion (2015), Dh14.1 billion (2013), Dh14.5 billion (2011), Dh18.4 billion (2009), Dh1.4 billion (2007), Dh6.8 billion (2005), Dh1.6 billion (2003).

ALSO READ:

Exceptional edition

In a separate Press conference, top officials from the Higher Organising Committee and the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company underlined that the current edition of Idex, which was first established in 1993, has been exceptional in terms of deals signed, participation, area covered, guest satisfaction, etc.

“This success could not be achieved without the support of our wise leadership during the last three decades. I thank ADNEC, the organising committee, and different national entities that contributed to the success of this international event. The organisation of the exhibitions is a successful model that can be followed by others,” said Maj-Gen Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for Idex and Navdex exhibitions, and the International Defence Conference.

“For five days, the UAE Capital has been the focal point of the whole international community, especially from the defence industry. We hope to achieve greater success in the next edition,” said Maj-Gen Dr Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, deputy chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for Idex and Navdex.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO, ADNEC, said that this edition has seen a 90 per cent satisfaction rate from visitors and participants.

“This has been an exceptional edition. The massive participation emphases the importance of these exhibitions as the biggest events in the defence sector,” Al Dhaheri said and pointed out that 75 per cent bookings from exhibitors for the 2025 edition has been confirmed.

“We will have participation from more universities and startups in the next edition,” Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of Capital Events, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group, said, while drawing curtains on yet another edition.

ALSO READ:

Deals the Ministry of Defence inked with local companies

>> Two separate deals with ESE to procure ammunition (Dh799 million, Dh14 million)

>> Etimad Strategic Security Solutions to provide technical support for border security systems (Dh612 million)

>> Hanwha Aerospace (South Korean) through Tawazun Technology and Innovation to procure multiple rocket launchers and provide local technical support services (Dh101 million)

>> AM Industries to procure guard rooms (Dh46 million)

>> Aman Marine Engineering to provide vessels’ technical support, maintenance, and spare part supply services (Dh43 million)

>> Falcon Eye Technology to provide technical support and repair service for security systems (Dh3 million)

Deals the Ministry of Defence inked with international companies

>> France-based MBDA to procure data link equipment (Dh198 million)

>> China’s CETC International to procure and install a telecommunications system (Dh198 million)

>> Sweden’s SAAB to provide maintenance services through GlobalEye 6000 (Dh108 million)

>> France-based Euro-Art International to provide radars’ technical support services (Dh90 million)

>> Germany’s Rohde and Schwarz to procure and install telecommunication systems (Dh59 million)