Idex 2023: New Phenom UAV helicopter launched for surveillance, tactical operations

Phenom concept is designed to carry payloads up to 800kg with various configurations with elite level performance and endurance of 4 hours

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 3:21 PM Last updated: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 3:22 PM

HelioTech, the latest addition to the venture investment portfolio of the Strategic Development Fund (SDF) – the investment arm of Tawazun Council — has unveiled the Phenom, its flagship unmanned coaxial aerial vehicle concept for the non-civilian market.

The Phenom is a 2-tonne coaxial rotorcraft unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) capable of handling a wide range of multi-mission types, from land and naval surveillance activities to tactical operations.

“We are excited to unveil Phenom, which will be an impressive addition to the non-civilian segment, with its advanced capabilities for multi-mission requirements,” Sultan Al Kaabi, senior adviser at SDF and managing director of HelioTech, said at Idex 2023 in Abu Dhabi.

The Phenom is planned to be produced under HelioTech's non-civilian segment, in its plant at Al Bateen Executive Airport Free Zone by the end of 2026.

“It will also be one of a kind, leveraging advanced coaxial technology to deliver exceptional performance in the field to fulfil complex and tactical requirements for its customers.”

Phenom concept, Al Kaabi noted, is designed to carry payloads up to 800kg with various configurations with elite level performance and endurance of 4 hours in its standard configuration, and above 8 hours with auxiliary fuel tanks.

“This flagship UAV will be designed, developed, and manufactured by HelioTech in the UAE with the support of our international partners and we believe it will contribute significantly to the UAE’s defence industry capabilities.”

HelioTech also showcased a number of other product ranges designed for security purposes, which will be developed through the company’s non-civilian segment. These include the HT005nu, a long-endurance vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAV with multiple configurations for various monitoring and security missions, as well as the HT130nu, a mid-weight helicopter-type UAV with coaxial technology that provides enhanced flight performance and efficiency.

“Along with Phenom, our other product ranges showcase our commitment to developing cutting-edge technologies for security purposes. We look forward to the positive impact these products will have for our customers to fulfil their strategic operational requirements,” Al Kaabi added.

Abdulla Nasser Al Jaabari, managing director and CEO of SDF and chairman of HelioTech, hoped that Phenom and other products will generate great interest in the market.

“We look forward to meeting the potential demand that will create the return on investment we have targeted for HelioTech in line with SDF’s investment strategy, to achieve sustainable financial returns and directly contribute to diversified economic impact for the UAE,” Al Jaabari added.

