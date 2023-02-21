Look: UAE President visits defence exhibition in Abu Dhabi

This year's International Defence Exhibition and Conference is the largest in its 30-year history

Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Tuesday visited the 16th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (Idex) and the seventh Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (Navdex) in Abu Dhabi.

The five-day event is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohamed at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec), in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence.

On the second day of the exhibition, the UAE President visited several national and international pavilions. He engaged in lengthy chats with defence experts while looking into the latest military products, equipment, and innovative systems on display. National and international exhibitors keenly presented the industry’s latest solutions and technologies.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Faisal Al Bannai, chairman of EDGE Group; and other top officials.

This year's edition, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the launch of Idex, is the largest in its history. Also, the current edition of Navdex is seeing the participation of a number of naval vessels from seven countries, namely Pakistan, Bahrain, the UK, Italy, China, India, and the UAE.

