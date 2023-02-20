UAE: Pakistan envoy receives naval ship Yarmook at Adnec Marina

Official race routes and medals for the participants have also been revealed
Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, received Pakistan Navy’s Yarmook ship at Adnec Marina in Abu Dhabi.
Yarmook is among the several international naval ships taking part in the International Defence Exhibition (Idex) and Naval Defence Exhibition (Navdex).
The Pakistan Embassy, Abu Dhabi, in a statement, said the visit of the naval ship aims to “strengthen the bonds of friendship” between the two countries.
Yarmook is the lead ship of the class inducted in the Pakistan Navy in 2020. It is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, modern systems, and is fully ready to counter challenges at sea.
Pakistan is participating in the exhibition with a high-level delegation, including the Minister for Defence Production and other delegates from the Pakistan Defence Forces.
