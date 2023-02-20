UAE: Dh4.5 billion worth of military deals signed on opening day of Abu Dhabi defence exhibition

Giving vision to 'blind', helping people in war zones: Meet change-makers who won UAE's Zayed Sustainability Prize
11 deals worth Dh4.5 billion were announced on the opening day of 16th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the seventh Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) held in Abu Dhabi.
During a press conference, Zayed Saeed Al Meraikhi, official spokesperson, Tawazun Council, noted that there were six local contracts worth Dh2.3 billion and five international deals worth Dh2.2 billion. “Overall, we had a total of 11 contracts worth Dh4.5 billion.”
Tawazun Council is an independent government entity that works closely with the Ministry of Defence and security agencies in the UAE. It is the UAE defence and security acquisitions’ authority for the Ministry of Defence, UAE Armed Forces and security agencies.
The five-day events, under the patronage of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, are held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence.
Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of Capital Events, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group, noted the edition is the largest in the event’s history.
“This is the 30th anniversary of the launch of IDEX. This is the biggest edition ever of IDEX and NAVDEX.”
With 1,350 exhibiting companies, the number of exhibitors has grown by 50 per cent compared to the previous edition in 2021. Also, as many as 65 countries are participating – 10 per cent more than the last exhibition.
“This edition has attracted major companies, decision makers, experts from all over the world. We have more than 350 official delegations from around the world.”
The number of national pavilions has increased by 17 per cent to 41 and the total exhibition area has increased by 20 per cent to 165,000sqm.
“The UAE wing has the biggest presence covering more than 23,000sqm of area, followed by Turkey and the US.”
For the first time in the event’s history, IDEX and NAVDEX Talks, a series of interactive panel discussions, has been introduced. There is a dedicated start-up area with more than 82 startups from 25 countries.
The NAVDEX is witnessing the participation of a number of naval vessels from seven countries.
“NAVDEX for the first time is in the new ADNEC Marina Hall, which has a total area of more than 10,000sqm. It is the largest of its kind in the Middle East. There has been a growth of 206 per cent in the number of exhibiting companies.”
The current edition is expected to attract more than 130,000 visitors.
