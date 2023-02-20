UAE: Dh4.5 billion worth of military deals signed on opening day of Abu Dhabi defence exhibition

With 1,350 exhibiting companies, the number of exhibitors has grown by 50% compared to the previous edition in 2021

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 6:16 PM

11 deals worth Dh4.5 billion were announced on the opening day of 16th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the seventh Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) held in Abu Dhabi.

During a press conference, Zayed Saeed Al Meraikhi, official spokesperson, Tawazun Council, noted that there were six local contracts worth Dh2.3 billion and five international deals worth Dh2.2 billion. “Overall, we had a total of 11 contracts worth Dh4.5 billion.”

Tawazun Council is an independent government entity that works closely with the Ministry of Defence and security agencies in the UAE. It is the UAE defence and security acquisitions’ authority for the Ministry of Defence, UAE Armed Forces and security agencies.

The five-day events, under the patronage of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, are held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence.

Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of Capital Events, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group, noted the edition is the largest in the event’s history.

“This is the 30th anniversary of the launch of IDEX. This is the biggest edition ever of IDEX and NAVDEX.”

With 1,350 exhibiting companies, the number of exhibitors has grown by 50 per cent compared to the previous edition in 2021. Also, as many as 65 countries are participating – 10 per cent more than the last exhibition.

“This edition has attracted major companies, decision makers, experts from all over the world. We have more than 350 official delegations from around the world.”

The number of national pavilions has increased by 17 per cent to 41 and the total exhibition area has increased by 20 per cent to 165,000sqm.

“The UAE wing has the biggest presence covering more than 23,000sqm of area, followed by Turkey and the US.”

For the first time in the event’s history, IDEX and NAVDEX Talks, a series of interactive panel discussions, has been introduced. There is a dedicated start-up area with more than 82 startups from 25 countries.

The NAVDEX is witnessing the participation of a number of naval vessels from seven countries.

“NAVDEX for the first time is in the new ADNEC Marina Hall, which has a total area of more than 10,000sqm. It is the largest of its kind in the Middle East. There has been a growth of 206 per cent in the number of exhibiting companies.”

The current edition is expected to attract more than 130,000 visitors.

Details of six local deals

Dh2.14 billion contract with Halcon, a subsidiary of Edge Group to procure Thunder P3 system.

Dh78 million contract with Maplin Marine Systems and Services to provide vessels’ technical support services.

Dh45 million contract with Mohamed Abdulrahman Al-Bahar to provide technical support services on Caterpillar vehicles.

Dh26 million contract with Atlas Telecom to procure SR Hawk radars and portable radars.

Dh8 million contract with Al Hamra Trades to procure and to provide maintenance services on inspection devices and explosives detectors.

Dh4 million contract with Romco International to procure mine clearance.

Details of 5 international deals

Dh1.5 billion contract with PT PAL Indonesia for the procurement of multi-mission vessel.

Dh421 million contract with French-company Thales LAS for the procurement of GM403 radars.

Dh202 million contract with the US’ Alliant Techsystems to procure ammunition.

Dh92 million contract with France-based MBDA to provide missiles’ technical support services.

Dh3 million contract with Rohde and Schwarz from Germany to provide communication systems’ technical support.

