UAE: Sheikh Mohammed welcomes visitors of Idex, Navdex

The Vice-President said that the conference has been highlighting the country's journey in the defence industry, and contributing to its growth

By Web Desk Published: Sun 19 Feb 2023, 6:36 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, welcomed the visitors at the 16th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (Idex), the 7th edition of the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (Navdex) 2023, and the International Defence Conference (IDC), which are held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohammed said that Idex, since its launch in 1993, has been highlighting the UAE's journey in the defence industry, and contributing to its growth.

Following is the welcoming message of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in full:

"The high level of participation by a wide range of countries, leading companies, and decision-makers in Idex & Navdex 2023 serves as a testament of the importance of the two exhibitions, and their role in strengthening the events sector, which has become one of the major contributors to the country’s national economy. Such events provide a platform for sharing knowledge and expertise, showcasing the latest technologies, and building partnerships.

The previous editions of the exhibition, which started around 30 years ago, have supported us in keeping pace with the developments and innovations in the defence sector, and contributed to the rapid growth of the industry. In addition to this, this year’s event will provide startups and SMEs with an unrivalled opportunity to present their innovative ideas, products and services, in the defence and naval defence sectors to industry leaders and experts.

We are proud to have organised and hosted successful exhibitions in the fields of defence, aviation, security, technology, and more, which contribute to our country’s comprehensive development. We have also made a major leap forward in our defence industry, which forms a key pillar of our security strategies, economic diversification plans, and upskilling our human cadres.

Since its launch in 1993, Idex has been highlighting our journey in the defence industry, and contributing to its growth. In its 16th edition, Idex will continue to showcase our development journey and the success of our defence sector, supported by our country’s leading position, effective policies, and strong global relations. The exhibition will highlight the competitiveness of our factories in the production of a wide range of defence products, including traditional weapons, autonomous weapons, drones, air surveillance systems, advanced and precision missile systems, and defence applications of advanced technology and artificial intelligence, among others.

I would like to extend my appreciation to my brother, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was the impetus behind launching the exhibition and supporting its growth, to make it one of the most significant events across the world.

His Highness also played a crucial role in driving the growth of our defence production sector, to empower our armed forces, and boost our country’s capabilities.

I would like to thank everyone who took part in organising the Idex & Navdex exhibitions, including the team from the Ministry of Defence, our armed forces, security officers, and Adnec Group’s team, for their efforts to drive the success of this global event."

