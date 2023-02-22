Look: Sheikh Mohammed takes a tour of defence exhibition in Abu Dhabi

The Dubai Ruler, who was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan, viewed some of the latest defence technologies on display

Photos: DMO

By web Desk Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 6:30 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, on Wednesday visited the International Defence Exhibition (Idex) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The Dubai Ruler, who was accompanied by Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, visited several pavilions as he had a look at some of the latest defence technologies on display.

Sheikh Mohammed praised the development of the UAE defence industries. "The development that we see today in defence capabilities and the progress it has achieved in the field of related industries is nothing but the fruit of a vision that spares no effort in providing all the requirements necessary to spread peace and ensure Its solidity and sustainability in the face of challenges," the Dubai Ruler said in his tweet.

Since its launch in 1993, the exhibition has been highlighting the UAE's journey in the defence industry and contributing to its growth.

He congratulated the organisers of the event, and highlighted its growing importance, as it managed to attract more than 13,50 companies.

