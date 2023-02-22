Look: Sheikh Mohammed takes a tour of defence exhibition in Abu Dhabi

The law in the emirate does not discriminate between citizens and residents, says Sheikh Mohammed
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, on Wednesday visited the International Defence Exhibition (Idex) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).
The Dubai Ruler, who was accompanied by Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, visited several pavilions as he had a look at some of the latest defence technologies on display.
Sheikh Mohammed praised the development of the UAE defence industries. "The development that we see today in defence capabilities and the progress it has achieved in the field of related industries is nothing but the fruit of a vision that spares no effort in providing all the requirements necessary to spread peace and ensure Its solidity and sustainability in the face of challenges," the Dubai Ruler said in his tweet.
Since its launch in 1993, the exhibition has been highlighting the UAE's journey in the defence industry and contributing to its growth.
He congratulated the organisers of the event, and highlighted its growing importance, as it managed to attract more than 13,50 companies.
ALSO READ:
The law in the emirate does not discriminate between citizens and residents, says Sheikh Mohammed
New phase of Operation Chivalrous Knight 2 focuses on the recovery and rehabilitation of those affected by the earthquake
Dreamscape, a VR company co-founded by Steven Spielberg, presents a unique immersive edutainment dining concept
Oxygen therapy helped save tissues in her three middle fingers from getting impacted beyond repair
The campaign will extend over six weeks and see offers on bulk buys, international brands, private labels as well as groceries
Referred to as ‘shooting stars’, meteors are space rocks that enter the Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds and burn up
One of them is a mother who is planning to buy new clothes for her two children as soon as she gets the cash
The billionaire businessman made these comments while speaking at the All India Management Association (AIMA) Foundation Day yesterday