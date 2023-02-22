Idex 2023: Defence deals worth Dh18.4B inked in three days

Referred to as ‘shooting stars’, meteors are space rocks that enter the Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds and burn up
The UAE’s Ministry of Defence and Abu Dhabi Police inked 11 deals worth Dh5.8 billion with local and international firms on the third day of the International Defence Exhibition (Idex) and the Naval Defence Exhibition (Navdex) 2023.
Top officials from Tawazun Council – the independent government entity that works closely with the ministry, security agencies and Abu Dhabi Police, noted that a total of 34 deals worth Dh18.44 billion were signed so far in the first three days of the exhibition.
On Wednesday, the ministry awarded four deals worth Dh5.05 billion to domestic firms and five contracts worth Dh694 million to international companies, reaching a total of Dh5.74 billion.
Abu Dhabi Police inked a deal each with local (Dh72 million) and international (Dh62 million) companies totalling Dh134 million.
During the media briefing, Tawazun Council’s official spokespersons Majed Ahmed Al Jaberi and Zayed Saeed Al Meraikhi said that a total of 11 deals worth Dh5.8 billion were signed on the day to hit a grand total of Dh18.44 billion across first three days of the exhibition.
Abu Dhabi-headquartered Edge Group again bagged the major contracts from the ministry worth Dh5 billion through its subsidiaries. While Earth was awarded a deal worth Dh4 billion, Halcon got a procurement order of Dh1 billion. Among international companies, France-based Naval Group (Dh407 million) and Thales (Dh176 million) led the signings.
Abu Dhabi Police awarded a contract worth Dh72 million to Edge Group’s subsidiary Nimr and another deal worth Dh62 million to Italy’s Leonardo with both totaling Dh134 million.
Main contracts inked by the Ministry of Defence:
>> Earth, a subsidiary of Edge Group, to develop tactical data link network (Dh4 billion).
>> Halcon, a subsidiary of Edge Group, to procure Al Tariq systems (Dh1 billion).
>> France’s Naval Group to procure anti-torpedo canto systems and MU90 torpedoes (Dh407 million).
Referred to as ‘shooting stars’, meteors are space rocks that enter the Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds and burn up
One of them is a mother who is planning to buy new clothes for her two children as soon as she gets the cash
The billionaire businessman made these comments while speaking at the All India Management Association (AIMA) Foundation Day yesterday
The subscription is complemented with vouchers from brands such as Nando’s, Baskin Robbins, Pizza Express and FNP UAE
The authorities are ramping up inspections aimed at reducing accidents and protecting road users
A total of 250 research experiments will be carried out by the team, which includes Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, during the mission to the ISS
Ahmed Sabith reaches UAE on his trip from India to Egypt's Al Azhar University, covering 11 countries
Emirates Development Bank to offer green financing, financing capital expenditure, and finance start-ups and SMEs