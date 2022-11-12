Khaleej Times’ Desert Drive: A ready reckoner

More than 150 renowned speakers to talk about global healthcare issues at World Hospital Congress
There is a whole new world to explore when you take your four-wheel-drive truck or SUV from the smooth road network of the UAE to slippery rolling dunes in the desert. Driving in the desert is fun and challenging with winds influencing the tacks on dunes.
As Khaleej Times prepares to take its readers and participants on a safe and responsible four-wheeling experience, here is a checklist to get you prepared for the ultimate desert experience.
An easy way out would be to send your vehicle for a quick inspection at the workshop, but if your car has been recently serviced, going through the list below will suffice:
Khaleej Times team will be present at every point to help. However, we recommend carrying a few equipment on the drive day that are essential companion on any off-road experience:
This list will vary from people to people, but just to give an idea, here are a few should have items:
Let’s do our bit and make this desert drive a memorable one.
The KT Desert Drive 2022 is happening on November 26. You can log on to https://ktdesertdrive.com/ to register for an enthralling experience.
Showing its support as a lead sponsor this year, Trading Enterprises — Jeep will be the new leader of the pack for the drive.
Besides the lead sponsor, Khaleej Times Desert Drive is also supported by: Castrol, exclusive lubricant partner; GoodYear, strategic sponsor; Nature Valley, nutrition sponsor; CAFU, mobile fueling partner; Agthia, water partner; Baskin-Robbins, gold sponsor; Galadari Brothers, gold sponsor, and Al Hamra, hospitality partner.
