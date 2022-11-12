Khaleej Times’ Desert Drive: A ready reckoner

There is a whole new world to explore when you take your four-wheel-drive truck or SUV from the smooth road network of the UAE to slippery rolling dunes in the desert. Driving in the desert is fun and challenging with winds influencing the tacks on dunes.

As Khaleej Times prepares to take its readers and participants on a safe and responsible four-wheeling experience, here is a checklist to get you prepared for the ultimate desert experience.

Vehicle

An easy way out would be to send your vehicle for a quick inspection at the workshop, but if your car has been recently serviced, going through the list below will suffice:

Tyres. Treat the drive day as the vehicle testing day and give all the tyres a thorough look to ensure they are in good condition, including the spare.

Check water level in the cooling system

Check for any leaks in the car, especially at the floor of the car

Check all the lights (headlights, taillights, hazard, etc.) for proper functioning

Get the battery life checked along with radiator hoses and fan belts

Equipment

Khaleej Times team will be present at every point to help. However, we recommend carrying a few equipment on the drive day that are essential companion on any off-road experience:

First-aid kit: We are talking about band-aids, bandage, antiseptic solution, ointment, cotton pads, bandage, sick bag, pain relieving medicine, sanitiser, etc., which can provide you immediate care and relief in case of minor incidents.

Tyre gauge and deflators. This is a must to ensure a safe off-roading experience.

Long-handled shovel

Tow rope rated to vehicle weight

Industrial gloves

Jack, base plate & wheel nut brace

Crowbar, lump hammer/hand axe

Wheel lock key (in case of security lug nuts)

Torch/flashlight

Tool kit (screwdrivers, hammer, insulated pliers, insulation and masking tape, spanners, spare spark plug and plug spanner, sheet of sacking or plastic 2x2m)

Personal utility

This list will vary from people to people, but just to give an idea, here are a few should have items:

Plenty of water

Warm clothes – a jumper or light jacket for the evening of fun and dinner at the desert camp

Tissues/wet wipes/ toilet paper

Trash bags

Sunscreen

Sunglasses

Let’s do our bit and make this desert drive a memorable one.

The KT Desert Drive 2022 is happening on November 26. You can log on to https://ktdesertdrive.com/ to register for an enthralling experience.

