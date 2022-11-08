Khaleej Times Desert Drive is back this November

UAE: SIBF 2022 opens tomorrow; 2,213 publishers from 95 nations to showcase over 1.5 million titles
If you’re an adventurer dying for some off-roading and dune-bashing thrills, this is your ultimate action-packed day. KT brings you the fourth edition of Khaleej Times Desert Drive — all set to take off to the deserts of Ras Al Khaimah.
After a successful launch in 2019, the one-day event is set to return on 26th November 2022 at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah, ready to give participants that adrenaline rush in an unforgettable desert adventure.
KT Desert Drive will cruise through varying levels of challenging terrain on the way to the final camp. Perfect for both adventure junkies and newbies — as well as families — the self-driven journey will give residents a chance to explore the desert, leaving their concerns with the expert marshals who will be with them every step of the way.
Keeping the new normal in mind, KT Desert Drive prioritises participants’ ultimate comfort, safety and security. Enhanced health and safety measures will be applied throughout the journey. Showing their support as a lead sponsor this year, Trading Enterprises - Jeep will be the new leader of the pack for the drive.
Besides the lead sponsor, Khaleej Times Desert Drive is also supported by Castrol - EXCLUSIVE LUBRICANT PARTNER, GoodYear - Strategic Sponsor, Nature valley- Nutrition Sponsor, CAFU – Mobile Fueling Partner, Agthia – Water Partner, Baskin Robbins – Gold Sponsor, Al Hamra – Hospitality Partner and supported by Jeepers Edition.
Event Details:
Date: November 26, 2022
Venue: Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah
Entry Fees:
Adult (Age 12 and above): Dh450 per person
Child (Age 6 to Age 11): Dh250 per person
The annual drive is always one of the most eagerly awaited events of the year and 2022 promises to be no different. Participants are expected to embark on an adventure in the desert with pit stops,
refreshments and tons of exciting giveaways on the way. For further information, get in touch with us at events@khaleejtimes.com.
