KT Desert Drive: 10 reasons the experience is unmissable

From dune bashing to great food and entertainment, there is something for everyone; here are the top reasons why this November 26 event is unlike any other

Wed 9 Nov 2022

With soaring dunes and impressive sand valleys, Khaleej Times's Desert Drive is a playground for fans of adventure and adrenaline. Still need a reason to register for the premier off-road event of the year? We’ve got 10!

The much anticipated Khaleej Times Desert Drive is almost here. From dune bashing to great food and entertainment, there is something for everyone. Here are the top 10 reasons why this November 26 event is unlike any other.

1. Off-road community

In excess of 500 off-road enthusiasts will converge for a day of dune bashing. Meet like-minded people as you explore the natural beauty of the Arabian Desert – discuss cars, off-roading, and everything else under the sun and create new friendships. A high thrill but safe activity for the whole family. You will self-drive your own rented 4x4 jeep wrangler through, around, and over the dunes while viewing some of the most beautiful scenery the RAK has to offer.

2. Safety first

Desert driving can be arduous, especially if you lack experience, however, with KT Desert Drive you can be assured of world-class safety back up, enabling you to take in the natural beauty of the country in a safe, controlled environment.

3. Live entertainment and more

While you trade opinions with fellow off-roaders, this is not a rough day out in the desert. There’s plenty on offer when it comes to entertainment, scrumptious food and beverages. It’s essentially glamping, albeit in your own car.

4. First-hand experience

This is no desert safari. While your safety is taken care of, you’re not a passenger; you experience the thrill of desert driving first-hand. From dune bashing to drifting, this is a hands on driving experience with a mixture of excellent photo opportunities that the whole family, yes even your young kids will love and remember for a lifetime.

5. The outdoors beckon

Drop the mundanity of your everyday life and get behind the wheel of your Jeep and create memories unlike any before. Be it with your friends or family, it’s an experience that is unbeatable and one you will likely talk about for several years to come.

6. It’s good for your Instagram

Witness some of the most stunning scenery in the RAK as you head deep into the desert with your loved ones. Take photos, when it’s safe to do so, and record this astonishing experience for the rest of the world to see. Trust us, your Instagram hits will be through the roof.

7. Plenty of goodies on offer

When you enter the KT Desert Drive, you will receive several freebies which will serve as a souvenir for years to come. All this, while you’re having the time of your life, taking in the majesty of the UAE outdoors.

8. Hone your skills

Thanks to meticulous planning and immaculate attention to detail, not only is KT Desert Drive safe as we emerge from a pandemic, it is also a chance to you to learn from the best-of-the-best off-road drivers, who will guide you and educate you on how to traverse the desert safely.

9. Bragging rights

Finally, when you are done with KT Desert Drive you will be in the enviable position to tell your friends that you were part of what is quite possibly the biggest celebration of off-roading and the spectacular natural beauty of the UAE. It’s safe, exciting and you will be able to look at the country the way you’ve never done before. See you on the 26th.

Showing their support as a lead sponsor this year, Trading Enterprises - Jeep will be the new leader of the pack for the drive. Besides the lead sponsor, Khaleej Times Desert Drive is also supported by:

Castrol - EXCLUSIVE LUBRICANT PARTNER, GoodYear - Strategic Sponsor, Nature valley- Nutrition Sponsor, CAFU – Mobile Fueling Partner, Agthia – Water Partner, Baskin Robbins – Gold Sponsor, Galadari Brothers – Gold Sponsor and Al Hamra – Hospitality Partner.

KT Desert Drive is everything you need to make the most of your desert adventure. Don’t miss out!

