KT Desert Drive: 5 tips to protect vehicle engines before off-roading

The annual winter adventure has been helping residents and families create precious memories since its inception in 2019

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 4:09 PM

Are you ready to hit the desert for the ultimate off-roading adventure? Dust the summer off your 4WD for the fourth edition of Khaleej Times’ flagship Desert Drive that's happening soon.

The adrenaline-pumping annual desert journey has been helping residents and families create memories since its inception in 2019. Throughout its journey, sponsors have played a crucial role in not only supporting the event but also creating a community of safe and skilled off-roaders.

As leaders in automotive lubricants, Castrol has tied up with Khaleej Times yet again as the exclusive lubricant partner for the fourth edition. As Khaleej Times and off-roaders gear up to hit the golden slopes this season, Castrol shares some important tips to get the engine oil just right for the adventure:

>> Always check the vehicle’s engine oil and fluids — alongside the battery and tyres — before your journey. Top up whenever required.

>> Always use premium engine oils like Castrol MAGNATEC SUV that will ensure protection for your car engine under stressful driving conditions.

>> Follow the vehicle manufacturer’s recommendation with respect to the right oil viscosity and performance, which will be listed in the vehicle’s manual.

>> Follow the vehicle manufacturer’s recommendation with respect to oil drain interval.

>> Always use genuine oil filter while changing your engine oil.

