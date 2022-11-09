‘Can I join you for a photo?’ UAE President’s humility wins hearts as video goes viral

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed is often described as a people’s leader both by Emiratis and expatriates

by Sahim Salim Published: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 1:31 PM Last updated: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 1:39 PM

Despite a taxing schedule and back-to-back talks with world leaders, the UAE President always makes time to meet the people. A video of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan — greeting and interacting with the UAE delegation at COP27 in Egypt — is going viral for all the right reasons.

“How are you? It’s good to see you all,” Sheikh Mohamed tells members of the delegation at the UAE Pavilion.

“Can I join you for a photo?” he asks, before standing with them for a click. Scroll up to watch the video.

The footage is taken from a longer clip that Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed had shared as he posted about his participation in the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt:

The video has gone viral and comments have started pouring in. Many Netizens praised his simplicity, and some prayed for his well-being.

According to the Office of the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, the delegation “warmly welcomed” the President to the country's pavilion.

“They were honoured to host His Highness as he engaged with the team and studied 's historic achievements in sustainability and climate change,” the office posted on Twitter while sharing some photos.

For people who have met the UAE President, their biggest takeaway is his simplicity. He is often hailed as a people’s leader both by Emiratis and expatriates. Residents have praised his down-to-earth nature and how he always listened to what they had to say.

ALSO READ:

At COP 27, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed — along with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt — witnessed the signing of an agreement to develop a 10-gigawatt (GW) onshore wind project, one of the largest in the world.

“I was pleased to attend the COP27 summit and I thank the host nation Egypt for providing this important platform for global collaboration. The UAE is firmly committed to pursuing effective climate action solutions and we look forward to welcoming the world at COP28 next year,” Sheikh Mohamed had tweeted earlier this week.

COP28 will be held in the UAE from November 6 to 17, 2023. The UAE conference will include the first Global Stocktake since the 2015 Paris Agreement, a comprehensive report card assessing progress against key global climate goals.

ALSO READ: