UAE will supply oil and gas 'as long as world is in need': Sheikh Mohamed at COP27

Next year's COP28 at Dubai's Expo City is set to include the first evaluation of the implementation of the Paris Climate Accords

COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 7, 2022. Photo: Reuters

By Reuters Published: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 3:43 PM Last updated: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 5:17 PM

The UAE will remain a supplier of oil and gas for "as long as the world is in need", UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said at the start of the COP27 summit in Egypt on Monday.

"The UAE is considered a responsible supplier of energy, and it will continue playing this role for as long as the world is in need of oil and gas," he added.

Next year's COP28 summit, to be hosted in Dubai's Expo City, will include the "first evaluation of the implementation of the Paris Climate Accords", he said.

ALSO READ: