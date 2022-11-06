COP27: UAE aims to offer practical solutions to climate change

The nation was the first in the Middle East to ratify the 2015 Paris Agreement and commit to lowering its carbon emissions

File photo

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sun 6 Nov 2022, 7:26 PM

As the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) kicked off in Egypt, the UAE will highlight its commitment to a low-carbon path and offer practical solutions to climate crisis.

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will attend the 27th session of the annual summit in Sharm El Sheikh. The UAE is participating with a diverse range of delegates, representing more than 70 public and private entities, policymakers, negotiators, business leaders, a number of female and youth entrepreneurs as well as civil society organisations.

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, said: “In line with the directives of the UAE leadership, the nation’s delegation at COP27 aims to contribute practical solutions to mitigate and adapt to climate impacts, accelerate low-carbon economic growth and create sustainable economic and social development opportunities across all nations, including the Global South and developing countries.

We aim to highlight the UAE’s decades-long track-record of climate diplomacy and creating practical climate solutions that meet the aspirations of developing and vulnerable nations.”

The UAE was the first Middle Eastern nation to ratify the 2015 Paris Agreement and commit to lowering its carbon emissions. During the summit, the UAE will reiterate its commitment to a low-carbon path – a path which creates opportunities for sustainable socio-economic development in all countries, including developing countries, which are the most climate-vulnerable.

ALSO READ:

“The UAE is keen to reinforce efforts to cut emissions, meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, and adopt a sustainable economic pathway aligned to Net Zero by 2050", added Al Jaber.

"It aims to accelerate progress on all fronts: mitigation, adaptation, finance and loss and damage, with a particular focus on the most vulnerable countries. We will cooperate with the international community to push for a realistic energy transition that leaves nobody behind, as well as for immediate support for those already suffering the worst impacts of climate change.”

The UAE delegation will focus on strengthening the UAE’s close partnership with Egypt, supporting the Egyptian COP27 Presidency in their endeavour to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement, and bridging outcomes from COP27 to COP28, the Emirates Climate Conference in 2023.

The delegation accompanying Sheikh Mohamed also includes: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr Al Jaber and Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment.

Dr Al Jaber, who is also the Chairman of Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), a global renewable energy leader, said the UAE believes that climate action will unlock economic growth and opportunities for future generations. He said the UAE takes its responsibility to lead the UN climate process forward as the host of COP28 very seriously.

“COP28 will be a milestone COP – set to deliver the first ever comprehensive assessment of the world's efforts to tackle climate change through the Global Stocktake. This is a key opportunity to raise global ambition.

To make COP28 a success, it must be truly inclusive. The UAE will ensure we include everyone in the dialogue – from business and industry to academia, youth and civil society,” Al Jaber added.