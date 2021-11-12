UAE selection as COP28 host recognition of role in clean energy transition

Diplomatic victory 'reflects the vision and foresight of our leadership', says Masdar CEO

Published: Fri 12 Nov 2021

The UAE's selection as the host country for the UN's next climate change conference, COP28, is a great recognition for the pioneering role the country is playing in reducing carbon footprint, industry leaders have said.

"The UAE hosting COP28 is just another milestone that shows the UAE leadership in the clean energy transition regionally and globally and reflects the country's vision to be one of the top clean energy producers and exporters and to act as a platform for global dialogues," said Ahmed Samir Elbermbali, managing director, Clean Energy Business Council.

He said the UAE has already shown leadership in the climate change agenda over the past few years. The UAE recently announced its net-zero commitment by 2050. The country is also home to two of the largest solar parks in the globe; home to the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena). The country hosts Masdar City, one of the most sustainable and innovative clean energy cities.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, chief executive officer of Masdar, said: "The UAE's selection as the host nation for COP28 in 2023 reflects the vision and foresight of our leadership in starting the UAE on the path to a sustainable future many years ago, and builds on the legacy of environmental preservation and sustainable growth left by our nation's founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan."

Alex Malouf, corporate communications director, MEA at Schneider Electric, said the UAE has shown its green ambitions with the launch of a host of renewable and sustainable projects, including Masdar, the Shams solar power station and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

"These are pioneering concepts, and COP28 will take the UAE's leadership to another level. We all agree that minimising climate change is essential, but getting an agreement on how to do it will take remarkable diplomacy skills, and it will also require collaboration between governments, industry and civil society. All eyes will be on the UAE in 2023 as we look to find consensus and make progress on climate change."

Dr Mostafa AlGuezeri, managing director of Hitachi Energy for the UAE, Gulf, Near East and Pakistan, said: "What could be a better place to host the next COP28 event other than the UAE, to tackle this global challenge, where diverse global teams bringing authentic passion and enduring ownership meets the world!"

"We have pioneered many of the technologies needed for advancing a sustainable energy future for all. And we are committed to continuing pushing the boundaries of innovation. Delivering on the promise of a carbon-neutral future will take passion, trust and innovation — and the benefits will be for our generations and those to come."

Responding to the news, Massimo Falcioni, CEO, Etihad Credit Insurance, said the UAE is playing a leading role in finding solutions to solve climate and environmental challenges. "I cannot think about a better country to host the COP28 in 2023, a nation where the leadership is committed to international cooperation and positive actions," he said.

Bal Krishen, chairman and CEO, Century Financial, said the UAE winning the COP28 summit bid is a vindication of the country's strategy to be at the forefront of the battle to combat climate change. "The UAE is a regional leader in sustainable and renewable energy projects. Moreover, the country realises the enormous economic opportunity in various initiatives tied to sustainable policy goals. These policy actions will enable the UAE to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and make it more diversified."