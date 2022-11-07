We have only one planet, let's together protect it, says UAE President

Sheikh Mohamed says Emirates will continue to be a responsible oil, gas supplier

By Agencies Published: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 11:27 PM Last updated: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 11:36 PM

The UAE will be a responsible supplier of oil and gas for as long as the world needs, the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said on Monday at the start of two weeks of climate talks in Egypt.

He added the Gulf nation, which is one of Opec's biggest producers but has also invested in renewable energy, was focused on reducing the carbon impact of its fossil fuel output.

“We have only one planet, ladies and gentlemen, and with that in mind, it is imperative that we partner and work together in a spirit of determination and optimism to address this common challenge through climate action. We look at this as an opportunity for innovation, and a chance to find new solutions and diversify our economy, Sheikh Mohamed said.

“The UAE is considered a responsible supplier of energy and it will continue playing this role for as long as the world is in need of oil and gas,” he said.

“Oil and gas in the UAE are among the least carbon intensive around the world and we will continue to focus on lowering carbon emissions emanating from this sector.”

Egypt’s Conference of the Parties (COP) is the latest of decades of UN talks to try to curb climate change caused by the use of fossil fuels.

Next year’s COP28 summit will be hosted by the UAE in Dubai’s Expo City and will assess the implementation of the 2015 Paris climate agreement that seeks to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The UAE president said his country was among the first in the Gulf region to announce a plan for carbon neutrality by 2050 and last week signed a $100 billion agreement with the United States with the goal of adding 100 gigawatts of renewable energy globally by 2035.

"This is not a new role for us; our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, directed us to stop all gas flaring decades ago, laying the foundations of sustainability in the UAE and guaranteeing the protection of both the environment and our natural resources.

"As a result, we have spent decades working towards diversifying our economy, and building our capabilities in the renewable and clean energy sector, in an effort to drive sustainable economic and social growth for the benefit of the UAE and the wider world, and for current and future generations," he added.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the need for the international community to collaborate on finding practical climate action solutions, telling the assembled audience they are meeting at a critical time for our planet and our future generations.

"We strive to make it as inclusive and diverse as possible, ensuring that women are well represented, while working to engage youth from around the world, channelling their energy and passion towards finding sustainable solutions."

"And it is our pleasure to extend an open invitation for everyone to collaborate towards finding and implementing practical solutions, which create new opportunities for sustainable, long-term economic growth for human beings everywhere," Sheikh Mohamed added.

