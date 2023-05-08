Watch: Sonam Kapoor greets UK crowd with 'Namaste' during King Charles's Coronation Concert

Actor opted for a classy and elegant Bardot gown, co-designed by Anamika Khanna and New Zealand-born UK-based designer Emilia Wickstead

Indian actor Sonam Kapoor poses for a photograph on the red carpet ahead of attending the Coronation Concert inside Windsor Castle grounds in Windsor, west of London on May 7, 2023. Photo: AFP

By ANI Published: Mon 8 May 2023, 6:56 AM

Sonam Kapoor took centre stage at the Coronation Concert as she introduced various choir performers of the Commonwealth. Sonam's piece served as a prelude to the inspiring virtual choir performances by the Commonwealth, made up of choirs, solo artists and duos from the 56 Commonwealth countries.

Sonam also introduced Steve Winwood, who performed a modern version of his iconic song 'Higher Love' accompanied by a 70-piece orchestra. For the first time ever, the East Terrace of Windsor Castle hosted a spectacular live concert that will also be seen in over 100 countries around the world. The event was estimated to be attended by 20,000 members of the public from across the UK.

Indian actor Sonam Kapoor speaks on stage inside Windsor Castle grounds at the Coronation Concert. Photo: AFP

She began her speech with 'Namaste'. She was introduced as one of the biggest actors in Bollywood. The 'Khoobsurat' actor emphasised the diversity of the Commonwealth during her spoken word performance. She also elucidated upon the oneness that binds the diversity of the nation.

Sonam's video was shared by her mother, Sunita Kapoor. She wrote in the caption, "So proud! Such an honour!" Sonam also replied back to her post saying 'love you' with heart emojis.

Watch the video here:

Sonam's family gave her the loudest shout-out. From Arjun Kapoor to Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Panday posted emojis on Sunita's post.

As one of the most fashion-forward celebrities in India, fans and the fashion circle waited with bated breath to see what the Neerja actor would wear for the prestigious event. The actor opted for a classy and elegant Bardot gown for the occasion. She sported minimal makeup and an accessory look.

She wore a floor-length gown co-designed by Anamika Khanna and New Zealand-born UK-based designer Emilia Wickstead. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a string of pictures from the special photo shoot.

Sonam wrote in the caption, "Historic moments call for fashion moments. I'm honoured to mark the unforgettable occasion of the #Coronationconcert by wearing the collaborative vision of two of the most incredible designers from the two countries I'm lucky to call home..@anamikakhanna.in @emiliawickstead."

ALSO READ: