'My dear friend': Sheikh Mohamed congratulates King Charles III on coronation

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has extended his congratulations to the newly crowned King Charles III on Saturday.
Charles III was officially crowned king in the first coronation in Britain since 1953. Sheikh Mohamed took to Twitter to publicly congratulate him.
"Congratulations to my dear friend His Majesty King Charles III on his coronation ceremony," he said. "We extend our heartfelt wishes to the United Kingdom and its people on this historic day, and look forward to further strengthening our countries’ longstanding partnership."
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai also congratulated the new king.
"Congratulations to King Charles III on his coronation today," he tweeted.
"The United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom share a longstanding historical relationship, and we look forward to further enhancing it and taking it to new levels during the reign of the new king," he added.
As well as being the first coronation in 70 years, it was the first of a king since 1937. It was only the second to be televised and the first in colour and streamed online.
