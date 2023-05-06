'Most British thing to do': Dubai sparkles as expats wear tiaras, finest dresses to celebrate King Charles III's coronation

At a party on board the emirate's floating hotel, many came with their friends and families, with parents explaining to their kids the age-old traditions and pageantry and what the historic event means

Cheers of God save the King filled the air of the dining halls on the QE2 in Dubai, as the Archbishop of Canterbury placed St Edward's Crown on the head of King Charles III during his coronation on Saturday.

Hundreds of people turned up at the iconic British ship to watch the first coronation in over 70 years. Some turned up wearing tiaras and their finest clothes while others preferred to keep it simple. A few came with a large group of friends while others came with their families. It was an emotionally charged, yet festive mood as guests enjoyed their meals while watching the ceremony live on TV from the Westminster Abbey.

British expat Martin said that he was glad to see King Charles taking up a job he had been preparing for for over seven decades. “Most people are retiring and hanging up their boots at 70,” he said. “But King Charles has to start his work now. I don’t expect his rule to be as long or illustrious as his mother’s but I think he is a good, straightforward man who cares about the things that need to be cared about.”

Martin was on the ship along with his wife Victoria said he was proud to watch the event.

“The entire pageantry is impressive,” he said. “And I think only Britain can pull off such a majestic function that is steeped in hundreds of years of tradition.”

Women bishops participated for the first time in the ceremony while leaders of Britain's non-Christian faiths pledged allegiance to the King. A gospel choir sang at a coronation while a Greek choir intoned a psalm in tribute to Charles's late father, Prince Philip.

Missing home

Ellise was at the ship with her 5-month-old son Rory and her husband. “We have only been here for a few months and watching the coronation on the QE2 felt like the most British thing to do,” she said. “I kind of miss being in the UK. If I was back home, I would have been attending a garden party with my friends. However, none of that can rival having a buffet lunch on the QE2 so I am thankful.”

Ellise said her biggest wish for King Charles III was for him to be happy. “He has a lot on his plate but I am happy that he is reunited with his children,” she said. “I did not think Prince Harry would come but I am glad he did.”

After being crowned, Prince William knelt and pledged his allegiance to his father before planting a kiss on his cheek, a move that resulted in people letting out a collective “aww” on the QE2.

A father, who did not wish to be identified, stood with his children as the ceremony proceeded, carefully explaining each part of it. “I want to pass on the knowledge of the traditional ceremony to them,” he said.

Deep connection

Indian expat Lakshmi came to the event with her friends and their families, collectively occupying five tables. They came to pay respect to a land that had given them much.

“All of us used to live in Nigeria,” she said. “At the time education in Africa was not that good so we sent our children to boarding school in London. All our children are UK citizens and the country gave our children the best education allowing them to put their best foot forward.”

UK expats in Dubai watch the coronation of King Charles III at the Queen Elizabeth 2 ship on Saturday. Photo by Neeraj Murali.

Dressed in all-white and sporting a white headpiece as well as a British flag, Lakshmi said she was deeply indebted to the UK for what it had given them. “My son went to Sandhurst and then served in the British army,” she said. “All of us have property there. We have all enjoyed living there at some point or the other and so we all wanted to pay respect to the country and its King.”

After the coronation, King Charles and Queen Camilla rode back to the Buckingham Palace where they appeared on the balcony to wave to crowds gathered below and watch a flypast. Thousands of people lined the streets of London to catch a glimpse of the King and Queen as they went past.

