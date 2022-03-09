Watch: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has the 'best day of his life' in Dubai

The video opens with the actor wrapping up a shoot in front of Atlantis

Published: Wed 9 Mar 2022

For a lot of global stars, Dubai is the place to be. The Emirate has long been a draw for some of the biggest names. Now, a brand-new video has Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan throwing his weight behind the city too.

The video opens with the actor wrapping up a shoot in front of the Atlantis - striking his signature pose, no less - when his daughter calls him up and asks him about his plans for the day. The star tells her he has to work, and to which his daughter responds, 'Don't be boring'.

Shah Rukh is then seen exploring the city and visiting popular tourist destinations, where he meets fans, takes selfies and even ends up dancing at a party.

On Instagram, he uses the caption, “Every experience becomes a special memory in Dubai. Explore the city with me! #DubaiPresents @visit.dubai #visitdubai."

Finally, when his daughter calls him to ask him about his day, he says: “Thanks to you, had the best day of my life."

Several fans commented on the video, hailing the Emirate's ambassador. "Ohh Don is back", one said. Whereas another fan wrote: "Pathaan The King Of Dubai".

