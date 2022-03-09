Watch: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has the 'best day of his life' in Dubai

The 2017 song won Sheeran a Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance
Entertainment4 days ago
For a lot of global stars, Dubai is the place to be. The Emirate has long been a draw for some of the biggest names. Now, a brand-new video has Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan throwing his weight behind the city too.
The video opens with the actor wrapping up a shoot in front of the Atlantis - striking his signature pose, no less - when his daughter calls him up and asks him about his plans for the day. The star tells her he has to work, and to which his daughter responds, 'Don't be boring'.
Shah Rukh is then seen exploring the city and visiting popular tourist destinations, where he meets fans, takes selfies and even ends up dancing at a party.
On Instagram, he uses the caption, “Every experience becomes a special memory in Dubai. Explore the city with me! #DubaiPresents @visit.dubai #visitdubai."
Finally, when his daughter calls him to ask him about his day, he says: “Thanks to you, had the best day of my life."
Several fans commented on the video, hailing the Emirate's ambassador. "Ohh Don is back", one said. Whereas another fan wrote: "Pathaan The King Of Dubai".
ALSO READ:
The 2017 song won Sheeran a Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance
Entertainment4 days ago
Warne died of a suspected heart attack on Friday
Entertainment4 days ago
Ryan died of congestive heart failure at his Los Angeles home
Entertainment4 days ago
Shane Warne passed away on Friday at the age of 52
Entertainment4 days ago
Danyal Zafar, Shahveer Jafry, Khaqan Shahnawaz and Zarrar Khan star as cricketers in the upcoming web series produced by Mahira Khan.
Entertainment4 days ago
Metarust has been playing for almost 13 years now
Entertainment5 days ago
The guitar — a D-18E Martin — was sold at auction in Los Angeles in 2020 for $6 million
Entertainment5 days ago
The pop singer took to Instagram and penned a sweet birthday wish for her fiance
Entertainment5 days ago