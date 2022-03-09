Bollywood: Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals 3 films that changed his career

'Actually, I wasn’t willing to do Kahaani. At that time when workshops for Gangs of Wasseypur were on'

Agencies file

By Our Reporter Published: Wed 9 Mar 2022, 9:37 AM Last updated: Wed 9 Mar 2022, 10:35 AM

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was busy shooting for two films when he got the offer from director Sujoy Ghosh for a key role as an investigating officer in Kahaani. Released 10 years ago, he told an interviewer it is a film he is "proud" to have done as there has been "no looking back" for him since. “I am so happy that people loved my role, and continue to do so even today.”

Siddiqui was busy shooting for Gangs of Wasseypur, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within and Kahaani simultaneously. “And they all released together. Teeno filmon ne career badal diya mera (the three films changed my career),” he said. “Actually, I wasn’t willing to do Kahaani. At that time when workshops for Gangs of Wasseypur were on, Sujoy called me and showed me a documentary, following which I got interested.”

He then went to Anurag Kashyap, the director of Gangs of Wasseypur, and asked whether he could take a few days off for another film. “He happily agreed. That’s the best thing about Anurag,” revealed Siddiqui. “He isn’t hesitant to let go of an actor to shoot another film in the middle of his own project.”

Kahaani featured Vidya Balan, a pregnant woman who was looking for her missing husband. Initially, no one thought the film would emerge as a big hit, pointed out Siddiqui.

ALSO READ:

The actor said that he continues to pick challenging films. “At that time too, I was juggling between different characters at the same time. It remains the same till date. The challenge is the same to start from zero and take up roles which bring me out of my comfort zone.”