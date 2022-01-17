Anurag Kashyap rules out season 3 of Sacred Games, calls out casting scamster

A fake casting call mentioned the requirement of “female” actors of different age groups who “must be ok with bold scenes”

Curiously, male stars aren't as wary about double-tasking on the multiplex and the home entertainment screens. Pictured: Saif Ali Khan in Sacred Games

Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has called out a fake casting profile on social media, which talked about casting for the Season 3 of popular Netflix series Sacred Games.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Kashyap shared a screengrab of the Instagram Story of the ‘scamster’ and requested his followers to report him.

He wrote: “This man rajbeer_casting is a scamster. Pls report him. There is no season 3 of Sacred games happening. I am filing an FIR against this person.”

In the screenshot shared, the fake casting call mentioned the requirement of “female” actors of different age groups who “must be ok with bold scenes”.

The Second season of the popular series starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui was released in August 2019 and the first season of the hit series was unveiled in July 2018.