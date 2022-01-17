Anurag Kashyap rules out season 3 of Sacred Games, calls out casting scamster

Official says 50,000 people joined riots on January 5 and torched government buildings, cars, banks and shops in several major cities
World1 day ago
Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has called out a fake casting profile on social media, which talked about casting for the Season 3 of popular Netflix series Sacred Games.
Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Kashyap shared a screengrab of the Instagram Story of the ‘scamster’ and requested his followers to report him.
He wrote: “This man rajbeer_casting is a scamster. Pls report him. There is no season 3 of Sacred games happening. I am filing an FIR against this person.”
In the screenshot shared, the fake casting call mentioned the requirement of “female” actors of different age groups who “must be ok with bold scenes”.
ALSO READ:
The Second season of the popular series starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui was released in August 2019 and the first season of the hit series was unveiled in July 2018.
Official says 50,000 people joined riots on January 5 and torched government buildings, cars, banks and shops in several major cities
World1 day ago
Iran says the negotiators will return to Vienna in two days but expert-level discussions would continue on Saturday and Sunday
World1 day ago
Aides allegedly installed a specially bought fridge for 'Wine time Fridays', which were scheduled into the electronic calendars of around 50 people
World1 day ago
1.2-metre waves recorded after the volcano erupted for least eight minutes and sent plumes of gas, ash and smoke several kilometres into the air
World1 day ago
The suspected shooter is not yet in custody, say police
World1 day ago
New Zealand's emergency management agency issued an advisory on tsunami activity for its north and east coasts.
World1 day ago
It was conceptualised in 2017, but faced delays in budget allocation and due to the coronavirus pandemic.
World1 day ago
The drill came just hours after Pyongyang slammed a US pursuit of new UN sanctions over a series of recent launches.
World1 day ago