Bollywood: Nawazuddin Siddiqui builds bungalow in Mumbai, names it after his father

It took the actor three years to renovate the bungalow

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 27 Jan 2022, 6:27 PM

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, busy with several films, has also spent time in renovating a bungalow that he has bought in Mumbai. Born in Budhana, a small town in Uttar Pradesh, Nawazuddin is the eldest of eight siblings.

It took Nawazuddin three years to renovate the bungalow; he was inspired by the family house in Budhana. He has also named the place ‘Nawab,’ in memory of his father.

After graduating from the National School of Drama, New Delhi, he shifted to Mumbai more than 20 years ago. He had a small role in Sarfarosh, which also featured Aamir Khan and Naseeruddin Shah.

The actor is well known for his roles in The Lunchbox (2013), Manto (2018) and Raman Raghav 2.0. Nawazuddin is also busy with several films, including Tiku Weds Sheru, Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Heropanti 2.

ALSO READ:

The Bollywood star recently told the media that 2022 is going to be super exciting for him, “as I will be juggling between varied projects and films. I'm looking forward to the release of all my films and shooting schedules.”

About half a dozen of his films are ready for release. “All in all, 2022 will be the busiest year,” he added.