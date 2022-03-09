International Women's Day: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shares video of his Mother Teresa artwork

'Mother Teresa tells us no matter what the odds, hope will always win.'

Instagram

By Our Reporter Published: Wed 9 Mar 2022, 9:29 AM Last updated: Wed 9 Mar 2022, 9:39 AM

A self-taught artist, Salman Khan began painting years before he forayed into Bollywood. And on Women’s Day, he shared a video featuring his artwork. His latest work, ‘Motherhood – An Artistic Ode to Mother Teresa’ can be seen at Bangalore’s gallery G. Three of his paintings are on display: Still in Hope of Compassion, Begging for Peace and Immortal Selfless in a Selfish World.

“I like to say it with my films,” Salman said in his posting on Google Arts & Culture. “With the stories that I tell. With the songs that I sing. With the dialogues that I deliver. And sometimes, I like saying it with colour and a blank canvas.”

Referring to Begging for Peace, Salman noted: “Peace is not just an absence of conflict. Peace is the humility of two folded hands. The acknowledgment of our humanity. And the purpose of our life.”

According to him, there are wars and there is loss and there are pandemics to deal with. “But there is also hope,” said the superstar. “And Mother Teresa tells us no matter what the odds, hope will always win.”

The artist-turned-actor now focuses a lot of time on his art, creating large format works on canvas.

ALSO READ:

Of course, he is also busy with his films. Tiger 3 will be released next month, while Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is scheduled for release in December.