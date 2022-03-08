Dubai: Galadari Brothers Group celebrates women’s role in UAE’s success story

Galadari Brothers Group on Tuesday celebrated the achievements of its female staff, and the role that they have played in breaking barriers and creating a culture of excellence across various organisations and sectors.

The group organised a special event at the Khaleej Times head office in Dubai to mark International Women’s Day 2022, which is being held under the theme #BreakTheBias.

The event drew the participation of the group’s female workforce, who were honoured for their work and dedication to excellence through a number of on-site activities, such as a pop-up nail salon and a private energy reading station.

“On International Women’s Day, I would like to congratulate the amazing women that have been part of the Galadari Brothers Group, and the role that they have played in the group’s journey over the years.

"Women play a critical role in the family and often face many challenges in finding the right work-life balance. As an organisation, we have championed their cause and I want to reinforce the message that we will continue to do so in the coming years. We will work closely with them to ensure that we are offering them our full support through various initiatives, such as flexible timings and remote working options.

"We will also continue to observe and quickly identify any issues that they might face in the future, and immediately create solutions that not only address the challenge, but also help them to grow into the leaders of tomorrow,” said Mohamed Yahya Kazi Meeran, Director and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers.

Alizeh Fatima Zaidi, Human Resources Head at Galadari Brothers Group, said: “We are passionate about the advancement and empowerment of women, and we are always on the lookout for opportunities where we can support them in reaching their full potential.

"The UAE has launched several initiatives which have elevated the role that women have played in the business sphere, and we have aligned ourselves with this vision. We believe in a future where women are comfortable with bringing their ideas to the table and being leaders in various fields they choose to have a career in.

"Galadari Brothers remains committed to empowering our female employees with the right resources and opportunities that will help take them to greater heights.” Harjyot Oberoi Bohra, Head of Marketing, said women wear many hats throughout their lives.

“We are daughters, sisters, wives, mothers, mentors, change-makers, and innovators. International Women’s Day is about celebrating the achievements of women as they forge new paths, while reinforcing the roads that have brought us to where we are today. Women bring new perspectives to the table, and it is important for us to ensure that their voices are heard along with the message that they are sending.

"Galadari Group has championed the cause of women in the workforce and provided them with a platform from where they can excel in their careers. I am proud to be part of such a dynamic organisation, which has provided me with countless opportunities to learn and grow in a fun and engaging environment.”

Work-life balance Hiba Mehanna, general manager at Miracles Wellness Centre, who was present at the event, highlighted how organisations across the UAE are increasingly adopting wellness initiatives that encourage employees to be mindful of their mental and physical health.

This, she explained, is in line with a global trend where employees are calling for a more holistic approach to their worklife balance.

“I think, for a very long time, people have associated wellness with physical health, but it is about the mind and body coming together. However, this is often missing in a workplace and you don’t see people coming together to talk about the issue. This is what we are focused on at Miracles; we want to bring wellness to the workforce.”

Maryam Nikkhoo, marketing manager at Afrina Beauty Group, also shared her thoughts on women in the workforce and how they are now more confident with bringing their own sense of style with them to work.

“When a working woman comes to us to get her makeup, hair, and nails done, we know that this is because it will give her confidence. Looking good empowers them, and this is what we are here for and happy to be a part of. We love the positive energy that women today bring to the workforce.”