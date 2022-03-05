'Tiger is always ready': Salman Khan shares release date of upcoming film with Katrina Kaif

Bollywood superstar shared a minute-long teaser for 'Tiger 3' on Instagram

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 12:25 PM

The much-awaited Tiger 3, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, will be released on April 21. "Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen (Let's all take care of ourselves),” Salman said on his Instagram page. “Tiger3 on 2023 Eid... let's all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. #KatrinaKaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf| #Tiger3."

A minute-long clip features Katrina in high-octane action. At the end, she tells Salman: “Your turn. Ready?" Responds the superstar: “Tiger is always ready." Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film has been produced by Aditya Chopra and also sees Emraan Hashmi. The film was shot in India, Turkey, Austria and Russia.

The first in the Tiger series was Ek Tha Tiger (2012); it was followed five years later by Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman plays the role of Indian secret agent Avinash Singh Rathore, while Katrina enacts that of Zoya.

Salman and Katrina have also featured in other movies including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner and Bharat.

The Bollywood superstar was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth; it also featured Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana.

Katrina was seen recently in Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar. She is also working on other films including Phone Bhoot and Jee Le Zaraa.