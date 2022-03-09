UAE: Gaurang Doshi shoots promo for Web series 7th Sense in city

by Sandhya D'Mello Published: Wed 9 Mar 2022, 2:54 PM Last updated: Wed 9 Mar 2022, 3:58 PM

Bollywood producer Gaurang Doshi is currently shooting the promotional track for his Web series 7th Sense in the UAE with actors from Bollywood and Hollywood.

Speaking exclusively to Khaleej Times, Doshi said: “We are certainly having great plans for our forthcoming web series, which I am working with co-producer Rocky Khan. The track is expected to be released on the eve of Eid.”

Doshi after giving great hits in Bollywood is now moving on to OTT platform and feels that it gives a lot of avenues for the creative fraternity. “Coming from the old school of cinema I have mastered myself as a school of learning...if you see my movies like Aankhen and Deewaar, I made those film in that era for that kind of cinema. But in today's age of the internet and fast technology, OTT is the only thing that not only gives you name and fame but has immense avenues. The pandemic has given many learnings to many lives, out of which OTT is toping in the entertainment industry.”

OTT is all about content, performances, and entertainment, and that is why there is a wider range of choices for various talents to pick and choose unlike in earlier days, says the Bollywood producer.

“My vision for cinema had always been questioned even when I started making Aankhen. But I changed the face of the Bollywood industry and how actors were projected back in the days. With the new OTT era, I look forward to recreating history this time on the OTT platform. The OTT is content driven and not actor-driven therefore I’m putting my heart and soul into something unusual and unexpected. With all due request to all the other producers, filmmaking is not a game of just minting money for me, it’s my passion that I have inherited. The platforms have shown great love and support towards the content. Therefore it's our moral duty to give some outstanding content that is well directed and presented for the audience. Cinema has been with us for as long as we can remember and will continue to be a major part of our lives but as we can see OTT is the present and the future. My vision has always been larger than life and as an entertainer for the people, I have been a follower of Manmohan Desai, James Cameron, John Woo, and Akira Kurosawa. This vision can never fade from my life - whether it is the big screen or the new OTT platform,” added Doshi.

Doshi says he has seen ample local talent which remains untapped in Dubai and the city offers great locations for shooting too. Speaking about his past controversies, Doshi said: “I am always in news for the wrong reasons and I understand this is how our industry functions. But now for the right reasons there will be many things to watch out for. My visionary project 7th Sense is finally taking off. I was the victim of a pandemic like everyone else. But Dubai gave me hope to survive and now we will create a benchmark for everyone to aspire to,” he concluded. — sandhya@khaleejtimes.com