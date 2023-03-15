Watch: 'RRR' actor Jr NTR mobbed by fans at Hyderabad airport after Oscars win

'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu' bagged an award in the Best Original Song category

Photo: Twitter

By CT Desk Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 10:04 AM Last updated: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 10:10 AM

RRR star Jr NTR was mobbed by his fans as he returned to India after attending the Oscars 2023 ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday. The actor was at the Hyderabad airport on Tuesday when hordes of fans gathered outside to give the actor a hero's welcome.

Several videos that have surfaced online show the fans cheering for the star.

In the video, fans can be seen waving flags and holding posters of the movie and the actor. The actor was surrounded by paparazzi and fans as he walked to his car.

Other videos also show the actor standing on top of his car, waving and blowing kisses at his fans as they cheered for him.

At the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, RRR's song Naatu Naatu won the best original song award.

Speaing to the media outside the airport, the actor said the win could not have been possible without love from the audience and the film industry.

"Seeing MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose accepting the Oscar was the best moment. I feel very proud of RRR. I want to thank every Indian for showering love on our film. We won this award only because of the love we received from the audience globally, as well as from the film industry," said Jr NTR.