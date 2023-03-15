Watch: 'RRR' actor Jr NTR mobbed by fans at Hyderabad airport after Oscars win

'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu' and Netflix's Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' won at the Hollywood award show
RRR star Jr NTR was mobbed by his fans as he returned to India after attending the Oscars 2023 ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday. The actor was at the Hyderabad airport on Tuesday when hordes of fans gathered outside to give the actor a hero's welcome.
Several videos that have surfaced online show the fans cheering for the star.
In the video, fans can be seen waving flags and holding posters of the movie and the actor. The actor was surrounded by paparazzi and fans as he walked to his car.
Other videos also show the actor standing on top of his car, waving and blowing kisses at his fans as they cheered for him.
At the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, RRR's song Naatu Naatu won the best original song award.
Speaing to the media outside the airport, the actor said the win could not have been possible without love from the audience and the film industry.
"Seeing MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose accepting the Oscar was the best moment. I feel very proud of RRR. I want to thank every Indian for showering love on our film. We won this award only because of the love we received from the audience globally, as well as from the film industry," said Jr NTR.
'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu' and Netflix's Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' won at the Hollywood award show
This year's viewership was up 12 per cent from last year's show, but still low compared to most years
The Malaysian performer became the first Asian to win the best actress Oscar
He last shot in the French capital more than 35 years ago, for 'Dangerous Liaisons'
West End and Broadway stars will perform more than 30 songs from Disney films
The high-profile awards aims to raise awareness of environmental issues through celebrity involvement
The 'Elite Affair' event will take place on March 15
Actress reveals how she has had to hear 'tough comments' through her career