Oscars 2023: RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' wins Academy Award for Best Original Song

The infectiously catchy track become a viral sensation outside of the film, racking up more than 122 million views on YouTube upon its release

Dancers perform 'Naatu Naatu' from "RRR onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by AFP)

By Web Desk Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 7:03 AM Last updated: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 7:45 AM

In a move that has made history for India, infectiously catchy 'Naatu Naatu' from blockbuster Telugu film 'RRR' has won the Academy Award 2023 for 'Best Original Song'.

'Naatu Naatu' has become a viral sensation outside of the film, racking up more than 122 million views on YouTube and inspiring a TikTok challenge where users attempt to recreate the acrobatic dance-off.

The song beat out big players such as 'Where the Crawdads Sing' from Carolina, 'Lift Me Up' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick and 'Ciao Papa' from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio to take home the coveted trophy.

