Look: Deepika Padukone oozes glamour in short pink dress for Oscar after-party

After sporting a custom Louis Vuitton black gown, the 'Pathaan' actor changed into a fur dress by Indian-American fashion designer Naeem Khan

Photos: Deepika Padukone/Instagram

By Web Desk Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 9:44 PM

Deepika Padukone stunned the world with her gorgeousness at the Oscars earlier this morning as she introduced 'Naatu Naatu' on stage. In her black custom Louis Vuitton gown, she displayed classic Hollywood style.

But that was not the end of the fashion game. One of the best-dressed celebrities on the Oscars champagne carpet, Deepika continued to charm everyone at the after-party.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Deepika shared a fresh set of pictures after the Oscar ceremony. The 'Pathaan' actor captioned it, "And then the after..." Deepika changed into a short pink fur dress by Indian-American fashion designer Naeem Khan.

Photo: AP

Deepika completed the look with diamond danglers from Cartier, black stockings, and gloves. She tied her hair in a high, rough bun and contrasting blue eye makeup.

Deepika's Oscar look won her tonnes of praise on social media. Actors like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and filmmaker Karan Johar have already praised Deepika for making India proud on the global stage.

Deepika, for the first time, graced the role of a presenter on the Oscar stage. While introducing the 'Naatu Naatu' song she said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in 'RRR', a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger!"

She added, "It has earned millions of views on Youtube and Tik Tok. It made audiences dance in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't you're about to. From the film 'RRR' this is Naatu Naatu."

With inputs from ANI

ALSO READ: