Oscars 2023: 'Naatu Naatu' live performance receives standing ovation; Deepika Padukone calls song 'banger'

'Naatu Naatu' singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava received a standing ovation at Oscars 2023.
The singers delivered a fatastic live performance at the 95th Academy Awards, leaving the audience with goosebumps as the popular track took over the stage with its American dancers.
Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone introduced the song to the audience, calling it a 'banger', while American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb also grooved to the track.
The audience, clearly thrilled by Rahul and Kaala's performance, all stood up from their seats to applaud the historic moment.
The cross-cultural hit is nominated in the original song category alongside "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman," and "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," all of which are part of the scheduled performances for the 95th annual ceremony.
The song's music is composed by M.M. Keeravaani, while its lyrics are written by Chandrabose. Before entering the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards –one for best song and the other for 'best foreign language film.' Since then, 'RRR' and 'Naatu Naatu' are riding high on the global chart.
'Naatu Naatu' was shot as a part of the final leg of the shooting. Filming for it took place at the Mariinskyi Palace (Ukraine Presidential Palace) in Kyiv, a few months before the onset of the war in Ukraine.
The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.
