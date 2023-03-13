India wins at Oscars 2023: 'The Elephant Whisperers' takes home Academy Award for Best Documentary Short

By ANI Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 6:29 AM

It is truly a historic day for India as documentary film 'The Elephant Whisperers' won the Oscar in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category. Producer Guneet Monga, along with first-time director Kartiki Gonsalves, took centre stage to accept the honour.

The documentary won against 'Haul Out,' 'How Do You Measure A Year?' 'The Martha Mitchell Effect,' and 'Stranger At The Gate'.

The film's plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphaned baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

This is not the first time that Guneet Monga has brought the Oscar to India – in 2019, her documentary 'Period. End of Sentence' took home the Oscar in the category for Best Documentary Short Subject.

Meanwhile, RRR's Naatu Naatu is still in the run for the Oscars in the 'Original Song' category.

