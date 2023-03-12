Photos: Priyanka Chopra hosts pre-Oscars bash for South Asian Excellence

The decision to change the colour came from creative consultants
Priyanka Chopra, international actor and singer, hosted a bash for South Asian nominees at the Oscars.
Top South Asian celebrities were pictured at the event, which was co-hosted by Mindy Kaling, Aziz Ansari, Kumail Nanjiani and many others. Those at the event included Ali Sethi, Falguni and Shane Peacock, Preity Zinta, Vir Das among others.
Mindy Kaling also shared a few glimpses from the party, where she's seen posing with Malala and Jr NTR, among others.
In her post, she wrote, "Last night I was honoured to co-host a celebration of South Asian Oscar nominees. Met so many new friends and hugged old ones, and was inspired by the talent all around me. @falgunishanepeacockindia designed the most spectacular saree for me and @sethicouture loaned me basically all the diamonds in the world. Thank you to @priyankachopra and @anjula_acharia for organising such a special event. Also love when @asekar95 is my date and we get to do the most Indian thing ever and order Taco Bell after."
As per Variety, Priyanka introduced the event by acknowledging that South Asian representation in Hollywood and at the Oscars has "been quite an arduous journey." She said it would not have been possible without the South Asians who have "fought the stereotypes" to ensure that their stories were not just a cliche, and to those of them who fought for actors to have bigger leading roles.
Take a look into what transpired that night:
