Two men break into Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat, police probe on

They were caught by security guards when they scaled the outer wall

By ANI Published: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 6:38 AM

Two young men broke into Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow 'Mannat', in Mumbai on Thursday.

According to Mumbai Police, the men were apprehended by security guards after they had entered Mannat's premises by scaling the outer wall.

During the police enquiry, the men, aged between 20 and 22, claimed that they had come from Gujarat and wanted to meet the 'Pathaan' star.

A case of trespassing and other relevant offences were registered against them under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway.

Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of 'Pathaan', which has broken many records at the box office. It has managed to hit the Rs10 billion mark at the worldwide box office. John Abraham and Deepika Padukone also featured in the action-packed film.

SRK is now preparing for his upcoming films 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'.

