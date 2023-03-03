Two men break into Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat, police probe on

The singer's fifth studio album '-' will delve into his personal journey
Two young men broke into Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow 'Mannat', in Mumbai on Thursday.
According to Mumbai Police, the men were apprehended by security guards after they had entered Mannat's premises by scaling the outer wall.
During the police enquiry, the men, aged between 20 and 22, claimed that they had come from Gujarat and wanted to meet the 'Pathaan' star.
A case of trespassing and other relevant offences were registered against them under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway.
Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of 'Pathaan', which has broken many records at the box office. It has managed to hit the Rs10 billion mark at the worldwide box office. John Abraham and Deepika Padukone also featured in the action-packed film.
SRK is now preparing for his upcoming films 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'.
ALSO READ:
The singer's fifth studio album '-' will delve into his personal journey
He discussed his evergreen fan-favourite classic 'Aadat', and sharing the stage with A.R. Rahman
It will become the first-ever event shown in real time on the streaming network
Taylor Jenkins Reid is the writer behind a celebrity-infused, decades-spanning literary universe suffused with glitz and grit
The Bollywood actor recently tied the know with Kiara Advani
The cricketer got candid in a recent podcast and talked about his personal and professional life
Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform the song in LA
The Georgian national won the judges' hearts after auditioning for the popular US reality show