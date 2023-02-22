Pathaan, RRR: 5 Bollywood movies that earned over Rs10 billion at box office

'I still look for you everywhere': Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note in memory of mother Sridevi
The high-octane action hit Pathaan recently made history by becoming the fifth Bollywood movie to enter the Rs10 billion club.
The film, which was partly shot in Dubai, sees Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles.
Here are the top 5 movies that wowed audiences with Bollywood's signature action, glamour, and heart-warming moments:
Sports stories tend to go over well with Bollywood audiences. The beautiful father-daughter relationships at the centre of Dangal (Wrestling Match) captivated viewers and pushed the biopic into the Rs10 billion club.
The Aamir Khan starrer also catapulted Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who played Khan's daughters who go on to become wrestling champions, into stardom.
The blockbuster series Baahubali marked an explosion of South Indian films on the Bollywood scene, which was followed by hits such as RRR and KGF. The epic action film was released in multiple Indian languages and even dubbed in Russian, Japanese, and Chinese languages.
The second installment in the series, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, won many national film awards and is regarded by some as the greatest Indian fantasy movie of all time.
KGF 2 is the second movie in the Kannada series of the same name, and is the most expensive movie ever made in the South Indian language.
KGF stands for Kolar Gold Fields, a gold mining town in the Indian state of Karnataka which the series centres around.
RRR made headlines for its exciting action scenes and catchy dance numbers - one of which even made it to the Golden Globes and the Oscars. 'Naatu Naatu' gained worldwide recognition when it won 'Best Original Song' at the Golden Globes.
The film is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.
The action thriller recently reached the Rs10 billion mark. The movie is a part of Yash Raj Films 'YRF Spy Universe' and boasts a crossover scene with Salman Khan's character from the 'Tiger' films making a cameo appearance in the hit movie.
