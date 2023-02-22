Video: Shah Rukh Khan lauds 'rockstar' teachers seen dancing to 'Pathaan' song in viral clip

King Khan's blockbuster spy thriller has officially entered the elite Rs10-billion club, making it only the fifth Indian film to have achieved this box-office success

Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 10:51 AM

Clearly, the Pathaan fever is still on and Shah Rukh Khan is making sure it does not die any time soon.

King Khan took to his Instagram on Tuesday to post a video showing university teachers and their students grooving to the beat of the blockbuster movie's theme song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'.

Shah Rukh wrote in the caption, "How lucky to have teachers and professors who can teach us and have fun with us. Educational Rockstars all of them!"

Here's the video shared on Instagram by the commerce department of Delhi University's Jesus and Mary College:

It was posted with a caption that reads: "Highlights of a fun day where the coolest professors of JMC joined in a flashmob at Commacumen'23."

Interestingly, fans across the ages are seen dancing to the tune of the song whenever it is played in theatres. Some videos even went viral.

Fans lapped up this video with love and enthusiasm. One wrote: "You're why I got into films and love our cinema! @iamsrk .Love and respect".

Shah Rukh is relishing a much-awaited success with the terrific run of 'Pathaan' at the box office since its release. The movie has officially become only the fifth Bollywood film to have so far racked up over Rs10 billion.

Celebrated as a romantic hero, Shah Rukh tried the action genre in this thriller, which is a part of the spy-verse created by Yash Raj films. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also acted in the movie and garnered love from the audience.

