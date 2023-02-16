'Pathaan' vs 'Tiger': Is Aditya Chopra planning a Shah Rukh-Salman Khan blockbuster film?

The film has enjoyed record-breaking success ever since its release, recording the biggest opening weekend in the UAE and worldwide

By Web Desk Published: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 8:26 PM

Indian film production company Yash Raj Films (commonly known as YRF) is currently riding the wave of the phenomenal success of latest release Pathaan; the first Hindi film ever to earn over Rs500 crores at the box office.

The Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone blockbuster has enjoyed an overwhelming response, and record-breaking amounts of success, ever since its release, recording the biggest opening weekend in the UAE and worldwide.

The production house is currently preparing for its next big release: Salman Khan-starring spy thriller Tiger 3, which forms the third part of the YRF Spy Universe, along with Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan starrer War.

Much to the delight of eager fans, the production house is reportedly planning its most ambitious project yet: an epic two-hero crossover film that will see Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the lead, both reprising their roles as Pathaan and Tiger respectively.

According to local media outlets, the film is on track to be made, and the script for the two-hero mega-starrer has been locked. The film will reportedly be the first proper collaboration between two of Bollywood's biggest superstars since the release of Karan Arjun in 1995. The story, claim sources, is being developed by Aditya Chopra himself, along with writer Shridhar Raghavan, mentor writer of the YRF Spy Universe.

The film will be a face off between the two superstars, media outlets report, and will be similar to Iron Man and Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or Batman vs Superman from the DC Universe.

While a team at the production house is reportedly working on the VFX and post-production edits of Tiger 3, which is scheduled to release soon, another team has allegedly been assigned to locking in the screenplay of this epic movie, which may well be the next big blockbuster in the production house's pipeline.

