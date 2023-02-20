SRK reveals secret to a good married life

Pathaan actor was responding to a fan's query on Twitter

By ANI Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 3:38 PM Last updated: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 3:51 PM

'King of Romance' Shah Rukh Khan never misses chance to show love for his wife Gauri Khan. On Monday he revealed the secret of a good married life during an interaction session with fans.

The 'Pathaan' actor conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter, where he answered his fans questions.

Apart from responding to tweets related to Pathaan's success and upcoming projects, Shah Rukh also addressed questions related to his personal life.

When a user asked him about what's your secret to a good married life?

To this SRK replied, "Gauri has the most simple heart and mind. She has just kept us all believing in the goodness of family and love."

Shah Rukh first met Gauri in 1984, when he was 18, while Gauri was just 14. He bumped into her at a party where she was dancing with her friend. After Gauri spoke to him for 'more than three seconds', he felt 'encouraged' and wanted to date her.

After dating for a couple of years, the two tied the knot on October 25, 1991.

Gauri and King Khan welcomed their first son, Aryan Khan, on November 13 after six years of their wedding. And their daughter Suhana Khan was born on May 22, 2000, while their youngest, son AbRam Khan, was born on May 27, 2013, via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is busy shooting for Atlee's directorial 'Jawan'. He recently headed to Pune for the film's shoot. The film, which also stars Nayanthara, is all set to hit the theatres on June 2 in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

It is billed as an event film with high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it. In June 2022, SRK unveiled the film's teaser which opened with a glimpse of the Northern Lights over mountain tops.

Apart from 'Jawan', SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'. The film marks SRK's first collaboration with Taapsee Pannu.