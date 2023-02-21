Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' enters Rs10 billion club

He has been hospitalized in Los Angeles since Saturday
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's high-octane action thriller Pathaan continues to witness remarkable success at the box office. The Siddharth Anand directorial, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles, has crossed the Rs10 billion mark worldwide. Pathaan is only the fifth Indian film to achieve the milestone.
As per reports, SRK's silver screen return has been unaffected by other releases, even in its fourth week. Pathaan released worldwide in theatres on January 25.
Pathaan's inclusion in the Rs10 billion club comes without the film being released in China, where films like Dangal garnered huge success. The film starring Aamir Khan tops the list of the films that have crossed the Rs10 billion mark worldwide with Rs19.6803 billion. It is followed by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs17.47 billion), KGF 2 (Rs 11.88 billion) and RRR (Rs11.74 billion).
It seems like King Khan was eagerly waiting for Pathaan to reach the Rs10 billion milestone. During one of his 'Ask SRK' sessions on Twitter, he replied to a user asking the superstar's lucky number. "Right now any number above 1000 ha ha ha #Pathaan," Shah Rukh wrote.
