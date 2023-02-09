Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' director thanks Dubai Police for help during film's shoot

Says it was for the first time that the Burj Khalifa Boulevard was shut down for a movie's shoot

Published: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 2:08 PM Last updated: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 3:05 PM

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham starrer Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, has become the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide (original format) in the history of Hindi cinema, according to YRF.

It has now come to light that the bloody, brutal battle that Shah Rukh Khan (Pathaan) has with John Abraham (the anti-hero Jim) in Dubai was possible because the entire Burj Khalifa boulevard was shut down for the first time for a film shoot.

Siddharth Anand reveals, “The toughest action to execute in Pathaan - one is on top of a moving train, one is mid-air with planes, one is in Dubai which takes place in the boulevard around the Burj Khalifa which no Hollywood film has been able to do. To shoot this sequence in Dubai, it just looked impossible. But the Dubai police and the authorities made it happen for us.”

He adds, “My friends, who live at the Boulevard, came and told me that they got circulars saying on this day between this time, you will not be able to access the boulevard, so please plan your days. And they were amazed that - oh my god... that's for my film!”

Sid further states, “I said I can't believe it and this wouldn't have been possible if they had not agreed to our vision and supported us wholeheartedly. So I want to thank the Dubai police and the authorities in Dubai.”