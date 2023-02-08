UAE: Shah Rukh, Deepika-starrer Pathaan records biggest Bollywood opening in the Emirates

Controversies surrounding the movie ahead of its release have failed to dent Dh111-million Bollywood blockbuster, which has raked in more than Dh369 million

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 9:19 AM Last updated: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 10:20 AM

The Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Bollywood blockbuster Pathaan has received an overwhelming response since its release on January 25 in the UAE theatres, recording the biggest opening weekend for any Bollywood movie.

Cinema operators said the movie has been going strong even in the second week of its release.

The controversies surrounding Pathaan ahead of its release have failed to dent the Dh111-million Bollywood blockbuster, which has raked in more than Dh369 million.

According to Reel Cinemas, Pathaan recorded the biggest Bollywood opening weekend in the UAE and worldwide.

“The response has been overwhelming. It still stands as the No.1 in the second week performing movie since it was released. It’s now in the top three movies which have performed as biggest opener over decades,” it said.

In the UAE, according to Reel Cinemas, admissions crossed 374,000 over the opening weekend.

The movie set record openings in many countries, including India. Importantly, a major credit is given to the movie’s star-studded cast which also features John Abraham.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is extremely popular in the UAE and has been named the brand ambassador of Dubai Tourism, and often appears in campaigns showcasing the best of the city. He was the first Indian actor to receive the coveted UAE Golden Visa and has often referred to Dubai as his second home.

The movie itself features important action sequences shot in Dubai.

Murray Rea, director for operations, Roxy Cinemas, Dubai Holding Entertainment, the overall response has exceeded expectations and the movie is still going strong and getting a lot of love from guests.

“As 2023's first blockbuster, Pathan continues to draw crowds and receive high praise from moviegoers. The impressive occupancy and sold-out Pathaan shows speak to the film's widespread appeal and solidify its status as a must-see movie of the year,” Rea said.

He said the electric atmosphere in the theatres is a testament to the film's popularity, with fans cheering, clapping and even whistling for Shah Rukh Khan during various scenes.

“Over 400 fans recently gathered at Roxy Xtreme to show their support, further solidifying the film's popularity and status as a must-see movie of the year,” Rea said.

