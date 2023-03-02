SRK's wife Gauri Khan in legal trouble: FIR registered over property issue

The interior designer has been accused of not delivering a flat to a buyer even after receiving payment

By ANI Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 11:42 AM

Gauri Khan, a well-known interior designer and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife, has found herself in legal trouble as an FIR has been registered against her in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

The FIR, which has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 409 (criminal breach of trust), was registered at the Sushant Golf City police station in Lucknow.

The managing director of Tulsiyani Construction and Development Limited, Anil Kumar Tulsiyani, the director, Mahesh Tulsiyani, and the brand ambassador, Gauri Khan, have all been named in the FIR.

They have been accused of not delivering a flat to a buyer even after receiving payment of approximately Rs8.6 millions.

Kirat Jaswant Shah, a resident of Mumbai, has filed the complaint, claiming that he had paid the entire amount for the flat, but had not been handed over possession. The flat in question is located in the Tulsiani Golf View project in the Sushant Golf City area of Lucknow.

The buyer alleges that Gauri Khan's promotion of the project influenced his decision to buy the flat. She's considered among one of the best interior designers in Bollywood and has decorated the houses of many celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Farah Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez among others.

This FIR against Gauri comes at a time when her husband Shah Rukh has been basking in the success of his recent blockbuster Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the action-packed movie breached the Rs5 billion net in Hindi within a month of its release and has crossed the Rs10 billion mark worldwide.

ALSO READ: