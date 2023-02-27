'Boycott Bollywood' calls baseless, films made for entertainment: Ranbir Kapoor

The actor, who was in the city on Sunday to promote his latest romantic comedy, also clarified reports that he was offered a biopic on cricketer Sourav Ganguly

Photo: PTI

By ANI Published: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 12:29 PM

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, whose upcoming film "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar" is slated for release on March 8, has dismissed boycott Bollywood calls on social media as baseless.

The actor, who was in the city on Sunday to promote his latest romantic comedy, also denied reports that he was offered a biopic on cricketer Sourav Ganguly.

"If you ask me about any call about 'boycott Bollywood', I really find that baseless. There are so many negative things coming post-pandemic. Films are made for entertainment purposes; we are not saving the world. So audiences come to theatres to forget [their] worries. They come to watch films on [the] big screen, to have a good time. I just don't (comprehend) the boycott thing," he told reporters here.

Though the actor did not specify the context of his comments, most recently, Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" faced boycott Bollywood calls over outfits worn by Deepika Padukone. Kapoor, best known for his roles in "Barfi", "Wake Up Sid" and "Rockstar", among others, said although he was not offered any film on Ganguly, he is confident that a biopic on the cricketing icon would be special.

"Dada is a living legend, not just here but around the world. The biopic on him will be very special. Unfortunately, I was not offered this film. [I] don't know if the makers of the film are still writing the script.

"For 11 years, I have been working on a biopic of Kishore Kumar, the story written by Anurag Basu. I am hoping that is going to be my next biopic." Asked about the blockbuster performance of "Pathaan", which has earned more than Rs1,000 crores at the box office, the actor said the spy drama's success has given a boost to the Hindi film industry.

"What Pathaan has managed to do, the film industry needed it. Very happy and grateful that 'Pathaan' has done that. And I think Shah Rukh Khan deserves all the success for 'Pathaan'. I have seen him as an actor, I have been able to work with him several times. He gave so much to this industry. I am very proud of him," he added.

About some of his movies becoming super hits, and others flops, he said "Every movie has its own destiny, you cannot label it. I am happy 'Brahmastra: Part One', which was released in 2022 and was in [the] making for several years has been such a hit. We still have part two and three left. And I am excited for that." Reflecting on the hits and misses in his career of over 15 years, the actor said it is important to talk about one's failures and own up to them.

"In my career of over 15 years, there have been around 18 films – some of which have been successful and some others failures, commercially. From a very early age, I [have been] used to what success and what failure is .... failure always taught [me] something about [myself]. It is very important to own your failures, to talk about your failures. I am very happy speaking about failures," he said.

ALSO READ: