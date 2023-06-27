CV Dev, South Indian cinema and theatre artiste, dies at 83

The 76-year-old pop superstar is winding down a glittering live career with a global farewell tour
Indian actor CV Dev passed away in the southern state of Kerala on Monday. He was 83. His funeral took place on Tuesday, the Indian media reported.
The actor was undergoing treatment for cardiac ailments at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital, according to the reports.
CV Dev, in his illustrious career, had featured in more than 100 films. Some of his famous works include the popular political satire Sandesham, Sadayam, and Ponthan Mada.
CV Dev managed to cement a place in the heart of the audience with his roles in Mannadiar Penninu Chenkotta Checkan and Chandrolsavam.
CV Dev was honoured with the prestigious PJ Antony Memorial Award and the Guru Pooja Award for his contribution to Malayalam cinema. The award is constituted by the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, a report in the Hindu said.
CV Dev also featured in a number of plays, including Sthithi, Gopuranadayil, Agraharam and Paanan Padatha Pattu. The actor made his debut with the Malayalam play Vilakkinte Velichathil in 1959.
The veteran actor is survived by his wife Janaki and children Sukathmajan, Sukanya, and Sukavya, the report added.
The news comes weeks after Indian actor and mimicry artist, Kollam Sudhi died in a road accident. He was 39.
