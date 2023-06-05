Malayalam actor and mimicry artist Kollam Sudhi dies in road accident, tributes pour in

Indian actor and mimicry artist, Kollam Sudhi, has passed away at 39 in a road accident. The incident took place at Kaipamangalam, Thrissur district in Kerala, on Monday. As per a news agency, Sudhi’s car collided with a goods carrier vehicle resulting in a fatal accident.
Sudhi was travelling with fellow colleagues - Binu Adimali, Ullas and Mahesh. They also suffered injuries and were taken to a private hospital.
The police were quoted as saying, “It was a head-on collision. All of them were taken to the hospital but Sudhi lost his life. The other three are undergoing treatment.”
The report added that Sudhi, who made his debut with the 2015 film Kanthari, suffered a severe head injury due to the collision.
The news has shocked fans and Sudhi’s industry colleagues.
Actor Aju Varghese has shared a picture of Sudhi on Instagram along with a condolence note.
Actor Kalabhavan Shajohn, too, extended his heartfelt tribute on Instagram. He wrote, "To a dear friend… Condolences…"
Production house RFT Films wrote a heart-wrenching note for Sudhi. “Heartfelt condolences to our colleague @kollam_sudhi_ may god gives peace, and acceptance to his family and friends.”
Meanwhile, Sudhi celebrated his 39th birthday last month. The actor had picked a picture of himself in a blue kurta on Instagram. The caption read, “Today is my birthday. Thanks God, love you all.”
Before that, the actor had also shared an update about his new film. Sharing a still from the sets of the project, Sudhi wrote, “My new film..kuruvipaapa..(vineethettan & muktha)..my favourite character Roll.”
Sudhi had also been part of a number of films including Escape, Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan and Kesu Ee Veedinte Nadhan.
