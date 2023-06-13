South Indian actor Kazan Khan dies of heart attack, tributes pour in

Actor Dileep as well as fans offered condolences on social media after the death of Khan, who was popular for playing villain roles

Photo: Facebook/NM Badusha

Published: Tue 13 Jun 2023

Veteran Indian actor Kazan Khan has died after suffering a heart attack. Production controller and film producer NM Badusha announced the death of the popular actor on Monday night.

Sharing a photo of Kazan Khan, NM Badusha wrote in a Facebook post, “Famous villain actor Kazan Khan died of a heart attack. He has acted in many films including CID Musa, Varna Pakittu.. Condolences”.

Soon, tributes started pouring in for Kazan Khan on social media. Malayalam actor Dileep extended his heartfelt condolences on Instagram. “Hearty condolences,” actor Dileep wrote alongside a photo of Kazan Khan.

Fans in large numbers paid tributes to the celebrated actor on social media.

“Sad news for the film industry today as actor Kazan Khan passes away. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Kazan Khan,” a person said.

Another wrote, “Deep condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the sad demise of Kazan Khan; an Indian actor who predominantly appeared in Malayalam and Tamil films. He was best known for his villain roles. Tributes to him”.

Kazan Khan worked in more than 50 films across Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil language. He made his acting debut in 1992 with the Tamil film Senthamizh Paattu. Khan is known for his roles in movies such as The King, Mayamohini, Maryadaraman, The Don, Dreams, O Laila O, and Rajadhiraja. Kazan Khan rose to fame after playing Vikram Ghorpade in the 1995 film The King, which also starred Indian film superstar Mammootty.

The news comes days after the death of popular Indian actor, director and writer Mangal Dhillon. He passed away after battling cancer. Media reports said the actor was undergoing treatment at a Ludhiana hospital where he died last week after his condition deteriorated. Dhillon worked in theatre in Delhi and joined the Panjab University's Indian Theatre Department in 1979. He completed his post-graduation diploma course in acting in 1980.