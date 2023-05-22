Veteran Indian actor passes away at 71; Rajinikanth mourns loss of 'close friend'

He reportedly passed away after a multiple-organ failure

By ANI Published: Mon 22 May 2023, 7:20 PM Last updated: Mon 22 May 2023, 7:49 PM

Veteran actor Sarath Babu who has worked in both Tamil and Telugu films, died at a hospital in Hyderabad on Monday.

The veteran actor was 71.

He was admitted to AIG Hospital, Hyderabad due to some health issues.

Reportedly, he died due to multiple-organ failure.

Sarath Babu acted in more than 200 films across languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

He was the close friend of superstar Rajinikanth. The duo worked in films like 'Annamalai' and 'Muthu'. The star took to Twitter to convey his condolences, saying that he lost a 'close friend and wonderful man'.

Sarath Babu made his acting debut with the Telugu film 'Rama Rajyam' in 1973. Four years later, he got a break in Tamil cinema with K Balachander's directorial 'Nizhal Nijamagiradhu', which also starred Kamal Haasan and Sumithra.

He rose to fame with roles in films such as 'Mullum Malarum', 'Thisai Maariya Paravaigal', and 'Nenjathai Killathe'. In Tamil, he was recently seen in the film 'Nenjathai Killadhe', in which he co-starred with Bobby Simha. He also had a short role in Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab'.

He has also acted in a few Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi films. The veteran actor was honoured with Nandi Awards nine times for best acting in supporting roles.

ALSO READ: