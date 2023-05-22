Indian actor found dead in bathroom hours after posting on social media

The TV actor, who is also a model and social media influencer, had posted a Instagram story less than 24 hours earlier

Photo: Instagram

By Web Desk Published: Mon 22 May 2023, 5:18 PM

Indian actor and model, Aditya Singh Rajput, was found dead in his home in Mumbai on Monday.

According to Indian news media, his friends found him unconscious in his bathroom and rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A friend told the media that he suspected the actor, who was also a social media influencer, that he suspected Rajput had hit his head when he fell in the bathroom.

His last Instagram story, 17 hours before he was found, showed that he was having fun with his friends in Mumbai. It had the caption 'Sunday funday with besties'.

Investigations are still underway as to the cause of Rajput's death.

ALSO READ: