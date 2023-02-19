India: Actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna dies at 39

He was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru following a heart attack on January 27

Indian actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away in a hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday, local media reported.

The 39-year-old Telugu actor, who is also the cousin of Jr NTR, was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru following a heart attack on January 27, according to reports.

Several celebrities of Telugu cinema and politicians posted condolence messages on social media after the news of his demise came out.

“Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone to soon . My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. May he rest in peace,” Telugu star Allu Arjun tweeted.

Actor Chiranjeevi said: “Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna. Such bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon! Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace!"

Taraka Ratna made his silver screen debut in 2002 with Okato Number Kurraadu. He went on to star in films like Yuva Rathna, Taarak, Bhadradri Ramudu and Amaravathi. Taraka Ratna made his OTT debut last year with Disney Plus Hotstar’s 9 Hours. He was last seen in S5 No Exit.